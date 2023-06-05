Mother celebrates being cancer free by swimming at Swim Across America event with son

The Swim Across America- Tampa Bay Open Water Swim event has raised almost two million dollars to help fund cancer research over the last several years.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The nonprofit organization Swim Across America held an open-water swim charity event on Saturday to raise money to fight cancer.

Michelle Deaton and her 12-year-old son Wyatt swam together for a special purpose at the Swim Across America Tampa Bay Open Water Swim event.

Michelle and Wyatt participated in celebrating Michelle being five years cancer free. “I think when you put your mind to something you can do anything," Michelle said.

Michelle was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer called secretory carcinoma in 2018. She was 45 years old when diagnosed and her son Wyatt was seven years old at the time. “He was kind of in denial and he was really sad, he didn’t want his mom to die," she said.

Michelle had to go through several rounds of chemo and three surgeries. Michelle says she is proud of herself for everything she has overcome.