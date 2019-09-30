BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A swim advisory has been issued for Pine Island Beach in Spring Hill because of high bacteria levels, department of health officials say.

The advisory was issued Monday morning by the Florida Department of Health in Hernando County.

The water will be re-tested Tuesday.

The beach and park areas remain open to the public.

