HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A health advisory has been issued for Simmons Park Beach in Ruskin after tests showed an unacceptable level of the enterococci bacteria, the Hillsborough County Health Department said.

The advisory means swimmers are at A potential risk of illness.

Enterococci inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, and a high level indicates fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage. The bacteria can cause human disease, infections or rashes.

The beach will be tested again on Feb. 20.

For more information, call the health department at (813) 307-8059.

