TAMPA, Fla. — More than 50 senior citizens living at the Alimar Assisted Living facility in Tampa are dealing with feeling the effects of isolation and social distancing because of the coronavirus.

So much so that, for their own safety and others, they can't leave the facility, have limited interaction with other residents, and aren't allowed to visit with their families face to face.

Seeing this first hand, Meredith Caraco, the assistant administrator with Alimar Assisted Living, wrote a note on Facebook asking her friends and family to mail in cards or messages that she could share with the residents to lift their spirits.

Alimar Assisted Living

"We're trying to help them through this tough time. We have tablets so they can face time with their loved ones, we set up an area where they can see their family from the window. But for them its not the same, especially for the residents who have Alzheimer or dementia, they just don't understand the situation we're in" says Caraco.

Within days the facility was inundated with cards, messages, snacks, and gifts for the residents.

What started as a selfless suggestion, turned into a beautiful display of care and humanity. Caraco had planned to possibly pass along two or three cards to each resident at the facility, but now says she's been able to give each resident nearly 50 cards along with other gifts, since posting on social media.

Meredith Caraco

"They appreciate everything. Even if you sent a picture that you painted, some people have sent cards with pictures of their grand kids that are complete strangers but it makes the residents happy to see it." said Caraco.

Caraco says the response from residents has been nothing short of heart warming, some would "cry tears of joy" when opening the cards and gifts, because it makes them feel special to know someone thought of them.

Caraco hopes that the community can rally around other assisted living facilities and nursing homes to continue sharing the love for others.

" You can call around locally and ask other assisted living facilities what the residents would like to have or appreciate and donate. It goes a long way"

To Cards, gifts, or anything that could lift residents’ spirits send it in the mail to:

Alimar ALF Residents

2933 W Columbus Drive

Tampa, FL 33607

