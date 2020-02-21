ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Phil and Gay Courter left the Princess Diamond cruise ship in Japan and are spending 14 days in quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base.

Even though they're off the ship, they said they're worried that they are at a greater risk of catching coronavirus.

"This woman was being approached in a hazmat suit and asked her name," Gay Courter said. "He said we just got your test from a few days ago from Japan from the government and you're positive and you'll have to go to this special place. Now, at this point, the woman is two feet from me, and I'm hearing that she's positive."

Health officials said more than 600 people on board the Princess Diamond have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

RELATED: 11 US cruise ship passengers test positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Tampa Bay couple finally back in the US from quarantined ship in Japan

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter