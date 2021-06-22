Get tested: See HIV testing locations across Tampa Bay

National HIV Testing Day is Sunday, June 27.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Do you know your status?

In acknowledgment of National HIV Testing Day on Sunday, June 27, the Florida Department of Health is encouraging people to consider getting tested.

A person who knows their status goes a long way toward staying healthy, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. In Florida, that's especially important because the state ranks No. 2 in the U.S. for the highest rates of HIV diagnoses per 100,000 people.

The CDC recommends everyone between 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once, and anyone at higher risk should get tested once a year, FDOH says.

Free at-home test kits are available for order. There are several free testing locations around Tampa Bay, as well, including the following:

Hernando County

Includes rapid HIV testing.

8-11 a.m. on Monday, June 28 at 7551 Forest Oaks Blvd. in Spring Hill.

Hillsborough County

Express HIV testing (plus no-cost testing for chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis – and hepatitis A and HPV vaccines).

7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13601 N. 22nd St. in Tampa

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1105 E. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa

Manatee County

HIV testing (including no-cost hepatitis A vaccines) at the health department.

410 6th Ave. E. in Bradenton

Pasco County

HIV testing and no-cost hepatitis C testing.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 24, and Friday, June 25 at the health department, located at 10841 Little Road in New Port Richey. Call 727-619-0260.

Pinellas County

HIV testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 25.

205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N. in St. Petersburg

6350 76th Ave. N. in Pinellas Park

8751 Ulmerton Road in Largo

310 N. Myrtle Ave. in Clearwater

301 S. Disston Ave. in Tarpon Springs

Polk County

Call 863-519-8233 ext. 2248.