Tampa Bay Thrives creates new access points for mental health help

The nonprofit organization partnered with AdventHealth to provide 10 new places across Tampa Bay for mental health appointments.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Thrives announced in a news release on Tuesday they will be offering immediate in-person mental health care services across the Tampa Bay area through 10 Advent Health Express Care at Walgreens locations.

The mental health care services are free and are designed for people who want short-term appointments for their mental health.

“The process of finding help and waiting for your first appointment can be an overwhelming process,” Tampa Bay Thrives CEO Carrie Zeisse said. “We are grateful for the vision and commitment of our community leaders who have come together to add additional access points for mental health support.”

The option to speak with an AdventHealth physician about a person's mental health care through a phone or video visit from their home is still available, AdventHealth said in a news release.

“Mental health is a crisis and because it’s so imperative to meet the people where they are to provide both physical and mental health care, we’ve embedded immediate telehealth mental health services within our own teams and with the communities we serve,” said John Johannessen, senior executive officer of Non-Acute Care, AdventHealth West Florida Division.

Tampa Bay Thrives provided some facts about mental health from Mental Health America in the news release.

• Florida ranks 49th in the country in terms of access to mental health services

• Roughly 64% of Floridian adults with mental illness, over 1.8 million people in total, are going untreated, an estimated 54% of whom are covered by insurance.

• Data between 2019 and the end of 2021 in Hillsborough County shows the following:

- 664% increase in people seeking screens for anxiety, and 472% increase for depression (followed by bipolar screens)

- 661% increase in severity measured by those who screened positive for a bipolar screen or moderate-to-severe in screens for depression and anxiety

-Teenagers and young adults (up to 34) account for 83% of the screens, indicating an increasing mental health crisis in our younger population.

To learn more about the new mental health access points and Tampa Bay Thrives, click here.