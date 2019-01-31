Consumer Reports says there's cause to be worried about the fruit juice you and your kids are drinking.

A report issued Wednesday said tests found elevated arsenic, cadmium and lead levels in almost half of 45 popular fruit juice brands, including those marketed at children.

“In some cases, drinking just 4 ounces a day—or half a cup—is enough to raise concern,” said James Dickerson, the magazine's chief scientific officer.

Exposure to arsenic, cadmium and lead in children can lead to low IQs, behavioral problems, Type 2 diabetes and cancer. In adults, it can lead to an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

