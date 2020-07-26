Texas Appeals Court rules one-year-old to stay on life support

The Second Court of Appeals has overturned a ruling of Tinslee Lewis for her to stay on life support.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One-year-old, Tinslee Lewis will be allowed to stay on life support, after the Second Court of Appeals ruled in her family's favor.

Born with Ebstein's anomaly, Lewis was born prematurely and has spent her entire life at Cook Children's Medical Center in Ft. Worth.

Doctors at the hospital have reported that she has had multiple open-heart surgeries and is terminally ill.

Doctors have also stated that Tinslee is heavily sedated while her body is swollen and partially paralyzed.

She has been hooked to a ventilator to keep her alive as well.

The family took to a legal battle with the hospital following Tinslee's doctors stating that keeping her under the treatment would only increase her suffering, suggesting that the family take her off of the ventilator.

After taking the concern to the hospital's medical ethics committee and a Fort Worth judge in January, the decision was made to remove Tinslee from the ventilator.

However, with the help of the anti-abortion group, Texas Right to Life, the family was able to appeal the case in February.

On Friday, the Second Court of Appeals ruled to overturn the lower court in its ruling, sending the case back down to the Texas 4th District of Appeals to make a final decision.

Even though the recent court documents have stated that Tinslee's condition is stable, physicians have stated that she is still in pain and at times her dosages have had to be increased.

Doctors have also stated that she has had several infections.