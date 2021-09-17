New TGH Cancer Institute opening in Riverview

This is the second new outpatient clinic coming from the partnership between Tampa General and CCSF with the first one being on the east coast.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and Cancer Center of South Florida (CCSF) are opening a new TGH Cancer Institute location in Riverview.

Leaders say they are doing this to "bring world-class, innovative cancer care to the area."

“Our new location will provide easier access to the same excellent care provided by our cancer experts on-site at Tampa General’s main hospital campus, as well as important infusion treatments for cancer,” said Dr. Abraham Schwarzberg, chief of oncology at CCSF.

Dr. Eduardo M. Sotomayor, director of the TGH Cancer Institute, says Riverview patients will now be able to "receive comprehensive evaluations from multidisciplinary panels of TGH experts, have access to cutting-edge cancer clinical trials and benefit from new services such as palliative and supportive care and genetic counseling from Tampa General."

Cancer specialists at the TGH Cancer Institute will be able to provide on-site appointments.

The infusion center at the new location offers patients eight infusion bays and one private room in a "medically advanced environment," which features natural light and soothing colors, officials say.

“Patients receiving infusion treatments can be with us for several hours and as part of our compassionate and whole approach to patient care, we have created a space that supports the healing process,” Sotomayor said.

This is the second new outpatient clinic coming from the partnership between Tampa General and CCSF, with the first one being on the east coast.

Tampa General Hospital also opened Tampa General Medical Group (TGMG) in May as an adjacent family medicine office with two family care practitioners accepting new patients.

This location has physicians who specialize in family medicine, cardiology, digestive disorders, endocrinology, hepatology (liver disease), internal medicine, organ transplantation, pediatrics and surgery, officials say.