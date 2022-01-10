TGH opens new urgent care clinic in Apollo Beach

The new location has five exam rooms, a patient-friendly environment and board-certified primary care providers.

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A new TGH Urgent Care Powered by Fast Track facility is officially up and running in Apollo Beach.

The new "world-class" clinic to assist with medical care for minor illnesses and injuries is located at 6182 N US Highway 41. Those seeking medical assistance will be able to be seen seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Providing easy access to health care close to home in our surrounding communities is part of our vision to be the safest and most innovative hospital in America. Convenient locations and options help Tampa General Hospital advance health care options for local neighborhoods,” Tampa General Hospital Executive Vice President and Chief Ambulatory Care Officer, Adam Smith, said.

Here is a list of common illnesses and injures that can be treated at the new Apollo Beach site:

Cough

Sore throat

Ear infections

Eye problems

Colds and fevers

Skin rashes

Simple fractures

Nausea and other stomach issues

Urinary tract infections

Individuals will also be able to get school and sports physicals, X-rays, vaccinations and certain lab tests completed at the TGH Urgent Care Powered by Fast Track facility.

“Providing high-quality urgent care means getting the right care to patients at the right time and place. TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track is well-positioned to be this type of resource for the urgent care needs of residents in southern Hillsborough County," said Dr. Daron Diecidue, chief executive officer, TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track.

The addition of the Apollo Beach clinic brings the hospital system's urgent care locations total to 14 across the Tampa Bay area.