TAMPA, Fla. — It’s a ruling out of Oklahoma that could ultimately affect us all.

A judge on Monday said Johnson and Johnson is to blame for Oklahoma's opioid crisis. The giant pharmaceutical company is ordered to pay $572 million.

The judge backed his ruling with evidence of more overdose deaths and more addiction cases.

Johnson and Johnson says it will appeal.

For families directly impacted by the opioid epidemic, the ruling signals a potential sign of what’s to come.

"It sets a great precedent,” said Sandy Murman, a Hillsborough County commissioner with a deeply personal connection to the crisis.

Murman’s sister died from an opioid overdose in 2015. She had relied on pain pills for years following a car crash, Murman said.

“She was so addicted,” Murman recalls. "She had so many painkillers in her system that there was no way she could recover."

That painful past put Murman at the forefront of a campaign to help end the epidemic. She was part of the launch of Hillsborough County’s opioid task force and was involved in announcing the county’s intent to file suit against 14 drug manufacturers and distributors who they believe contributed to the opioid addiction crisis locally.

“It's got to be a wakeup call to the pharmaceutical industry that local communities, states cannot shoulder the effects of the opioid crisis,” Murman said of Monday’s court ruling in Oklahoma.

But for people fighting chronic pain, the ruling brings fear instead.

"We're headed down a path that's very fearful for anyone who has chronic pain,” said Darryl Paulson, a chronic pain sufferer and emeritus professor of government at USF St. Petersburg who has been outspoken in the past about moves to restrict access to opioids.

While Paulson believes drug manufacturers and distributors should be held accountable for their roles in helping create the crisis, he also feels chronic pain suffers have been largely left out of the conversation about how to solve the problem.

"It's hard to find doctors who will even see patients, doctors who will write a prescription because they're so afraid,” Paulson said. “They’re caught up in this loop that they'll be accused of writing to many prescriptions or giving to many pills."

