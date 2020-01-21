TAMPA, Fla. — There are two major flu strains going around.

One is the A strain and the other is the B strain, and the second is starting to pick up some steam.

It's one that doesn't tend to be common. That's why some doctors say there's the potential for you to get the flu twice. While it's not likely, it is happening.

Doctors at Advent Health's Centra Care in Ocala have seen nearly 20 patients who have had the flu twice.

10News spoke with a doctor at Tampa General Urgent Care who told us just like colds, there are different variations – and a flu shot doesn't necessarily guard against them all.

"We're calling this a double barrel season, because there was a predominance of strain called influenza B that was not well covered by the current flu vaccine. And then, we usually see a rise in flu A as well, so it's possible to get the flu twice, and this year it's more possible than other years, Dr. Paul Manda said.

Tampa General Hospital

It's not too late to get a flu shot. And you might want to consider getting one after you look at the trends from Tampa General Hospital. Doctors there expect to continue to see an increase in the number of flu patients coming in.

They are anticipating to have over 400 cases in January after seeing double the amount of cases each month over last year's for the start of the season.

Advent Health's Centra Care doctors tell 10News they're seeing a large increase in the number of cases in children.

There has been a 400 percent in Citrus Park, while South Tampa and Wesley chapel cases are up 200 percent, and there's a more than 130 percent increase in Carrollwood.

The Centers for Disease Control has a breakdown of the different types of flu viruses. You can check it out here.

