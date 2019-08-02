TAMPA, Fla. — Eighteen states allow parents to cite philosophical or personal reasons as a means to obtain an exemption from vaccinations.

Florida is not one of them.

The only way to get out of vaccinations is to receive a medical exemption from your doctor or a religious exemption from your local department of health.

Medical

Medical exemptions are either temporary or permanent. If it's temporary, an expiration date is required. All medical exemptions must be signed off by a physician.

Religious

Religious exemptions are granted through county health departments and you can complete the process in one in-person visit.

You tell them you're looking for a religious exception for your child and they sign off. No further questions.

That means technically somebody could lie about their religion and walk away with an exemption.

Communicable disease emergency

If one does get a vaccine exemption and there are cases of a disease in your child's school, the health department has the authority to make your child stay home.

