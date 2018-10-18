Domestic Violence is often called The Silent Epidemic. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and one event St. Petersburg is drawing attention to a unique treatment for victims.

Liz Arch is the creator of Primal Yoga and also a certified Domestic Violence Advocate.

She teaches trauma-informed yoga for people who are facing the long-term effects of traumatic experiences.

There are two events in St. Petersburg where you can learn more about trauma-informed yoga.

Transform: A Journey of Love | St. Petersburg, Florida

Thursday, Oct. 18 | 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. | Station House, St. Petersburg

Join Liz Arch and Purple Dot Yoga Project for a night of art, community and giving back in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This fundraising event benefits Purple Dot Yoga Project, a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower and support individuals affected by domestic violence and trauma using yoga as a healing tool.

Yoga for Healing | St. Petersburg, Florida

Saturday, Oct. 21 | 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. | Station House, St. Petersburg

Join Liz Arch for a community yoga class to raise money for Purple Dot Yoga Project, a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower and support individuals affected by domestic violence and trauma using yoga as a healing tool.

Find out more about Liz and how you can register by clicking or tapping here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP