ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In Greek, the term "probiotic" means "for life."

So, can taking probiotics improve our health to help us lead better lives?

You see all kinds of claims of what probiotics can do -- from helping with depression to weight loss to even keeping you from getting sick.

Sherry Torkos is a pharmacist and author who has studied probiotics for years.

"So probiotics are good bugs; they're beneficial bacteria that naturally live in our system," she said. "So from top to bottom, we have lots of bacteria. Some are good, some are not so good. The good bacteria are the bugs called the probiotics."

She says good bacteria are good for a number of things: digestion, supporting the immune system, helping the body absorb nutrients and helping fight infections.

"A leading cause of diarrhea in kids is the norovirus and rotovirus, and there's been good evidence that probiotics can help in that regard," she said.

You can also get probiotics from certain foods.

"Kefir, yogurt drinks, sauerkraut and yogurt as well, but these are dairy cultures and food cultured probiotics," she said. "They're not the same as the human strain probiotics that we can get by taking a good quality supplement."

And probiotics can also help prevent a common problem, particularly for women.

"Urinary Tract infections -- the second most common infection that women get," she said. "Very distressing; the symptoms are not pleasant. And, there's good evidence that taking a daily cranberry and probiotic can help with prevention."

Finally, a daily probiotic can help prevent unpleasant side effects from taking antibiotics.

"One of the leading side effects: diarrhea. That's because the antibiotic wipes out the good bugs as well as the bad bugs," she said.

Torkos says probiotics are still being studied for possible other benefits.

"One is weight loss and the other is depression. The jury is still out with regards to those areas," she said.

Picking the right probiotic for you can be confusing, especially when you see how many different kinds there are.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter