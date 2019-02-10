DALLAS — Two mothers who underwent uterus transplants have successfully given birth in Dallas.

Emersyn Rae Meave was born to Peyton Meave, 25, in June. Indy Pearl Edwards was born to Kayla Edwards, 28, in September.

Peyton Meave and Kayla Edwards are the third and fourth mothers to give birth via transplanted uteruses from anonymous donors through the clinical trials at Baylor University Medical Center.

Both diagnosed with MRKH, Meave and Edwards were born without uteruses. About one in every 5,000 baby girls are born with this condition.

“I thought I was the only person in the world ever born with this,” Meave said. “I mean, I felt like a freak show, honestly.”

We first introduced you to Edwards back in May. She and her husband had just sold their house in Vancouver, Washington and moved to Dallas to participate in the clinical trials.

“When I heard [Indy Pearl] cry, tears rolled in both my husband's and my eyes,” Edwards said. “I kind of just had like this overcoming of emotion, like, 'Oh my gosh, she’s here.'”

Emersyn and Indy Pearl are the third and fourth babies born from transplanted uteruses at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. The first two babies have remained anonymous.

In March, we introduced you to Aprill Lane, a Boston woman who came to Dallas and donated her uterus as part of these clinical trials.

“Now, the more births we have, the more we show that this is not something that you do in one institution in Europe where it started,” Dr. Liza Johannesson said. “This is something that we can actually reproduce. We can do it. We have several babies here now. And this is something that we can offer to more women out there.”

Johannesson says a transplanted uterus can handle one to two pregnancies. Both Meave and Edwards say they are considering a second pregnancy.

