The United Arab Emirates has banned all flights to and from Iran over the outbreak of coronavirus, just a day after its spread was announced across multiple Mideast nations from the Islamic Republic.

A spokesman at Iran’s Health Ministry says that the outbreak of the virus has killed 15 people in the Islamic Republic amid 95 confirmed cases.

That’s according to Kianoush Jahanpour, who gave the figure in an interview Tuesday on Iranian state television. Jahanpour said many cases have links to Qom, a major Shiite religious center where other cases have emerged.

