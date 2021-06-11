'Explosive diarrhea' reportedly stalls 'Slip 'N Slide' TV show

Giardia most commonly spreads by swallowing contaminated water, according to the CDC.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An NBC reality competition show reportedly stopped production after scores of crew members contracted giardia and all its crappy symptoms.

Up to 40 crew members experienced "awful explosive diarrhea," leaving people "collapsing" on the set for "Ultimate Slip 'N Slide" in Simi Valley, California, reported TheWrap, which first broke the story.

Some were said to have been "forced to run into" Port-O-Potties.

Giardia is a tiny parasite found in soil, food or water that has been contaminated with feces from infected people or animals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It spreads easily from person to person, most commonly by swallowing contaminated water.

NBC announced "Ultimate Slip 'N Slide" as part of its summertime programming immediately following the Olympics. According to Deadline, it's the network's take on Wham-O's popular backyard product, with contestants slip-sliding their way through challenges and other activities.

TMZ says its sources told the outlet the show was paused on June 2 when production company Universal Television Alternative Studios was made aware of a giardia case. The pond, slide pool, water truck and restroom sinks tested negative but a positive test was returned Thursday, according to the site.

It's not yet known whether "Ultimately Slip 'N Slide" will be wiped entirely from NBC's schedule.

The CDC warns if just one person infected with giardia has diarrhea in the water, it can be contaminated with millions of germs.