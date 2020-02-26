SEOUL, South Korea — The U.S. and South Korean militaries, used to being on guard for threats from North Korea, face a new and formidable enemy that could hurt battle readiness: a virus spreading around the world that has infected more than 1,200 people in South Korea.

As the new coronavirus has begun to sweep through South Korea, soldiers stationed in close quarters on bases throughout the country are at particular risk.

Already 20 South Korean soldiers and one American have tested positive.

In response, the allies are taking aggressive measures to guard against a viral outbreak and are even considering curtailing a key joint military exercise, something experts say is inevitable because if the virus were to spread through the ranks, it could significantly weaken their ability fight if necessary.

RELATED: Wall Street may be in for another rocky day as Dow Jones futures plummet

RELATED: COVID-19: 2nd death in France; South Korea cases jump; 1st US soldier infected

RELATED: Tampa Bay epidemiologist on coronavirus: Patients being treated like they have the cold or flu

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter