Utah students, teachers who don't wear a mask could be charged with a misdemeanor

Gov. Gary Herbert's office said the mask mandate is enforced on a district and superintendent level.

UTAH, USA — Students, teachers and staff who don't wear a mask in Utah's K-12 schools could face a misdemeanor charge.

That's according to The Salt Lake Tribune, which confirmed the possible criminal penalty with Gov. Gary Herbert's office. The office told the newspaper that it's up to school leaders on whether they wish to seek charges against those who violate Herbert's order on masks in schools.

A spokeswoman told the newspaper that the mandate is enforced on a district and superintendent level, but "we're not thinking, 'let's slap a bunch of kids with misdemeanors.'"

Herbert issued the order on July 17. It requires students, teachers, staff and visitors to wear face masks on all school properties and buses. Utah does not have a statewide mask mandate.

It's a class B misdemeanor for violating the order, CNN reported. In Utah, it's punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

"The mask mandate is not intended to penalize students, parents or teachers...it's intended to create a universal standard of a safe, common-sense practice," Anna Lehnardt, director of communications for Herbert's office, told CNN.

What other people are reading right now:

