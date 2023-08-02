Important PACT Act benefits deadline approaching August 9th

U.S Rep. Kathy Castor urges local veterans to apply for benefits.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds, maybe thousands of local veterans could miss out on an opportunity to collect benefits under the PACT act.

At a news conference, U.S. Representative Kathy Castor (D) FL-District 14, urged veterans, young and old, to take advantage of the new law passed a year ago this week - especially with an important August 9th deadline approaching.

“All veterans and survivors who believe they may be entitled to benefits need to apply today,” said Castor, “These are the benefits they have earned.”

The PACT Act, which President Biden signed into law one year ago, enables veterans to obtain payments and VA healthcare benefits for medical issues tied to a wide array of chemical and radiological exposures.

“Burn pits, yes,” said Castor, “but oil well fires, sulphur fires, sand, dust and particulates, chemicals like agent orange or other herbicides.”

Castor was joined by local veterans who have had their own challenges, including headaches, Illness and loss of mobility.

They appealed to older vets to seek the benefits they might not have known they now qualify for and also to younger veterans who may not feel they need the assistance now.

“The widespread inclusion of many of these injuries has now happened,” said military veteran David Braun. “So, I’m very grateful and here to spread the word.”

“The toxins, they’re there. And we had to let the expert help us out. Newer generation, please, let them help you,” added Sgt. Jose Sanchez-Sanchez.

Wednesday August 9 is the cutoff date to file a claim or a form of intent to file a claim in order to collect benefits retroactively over this past year.

For some, that could be hundreds, if not thousands of dollars in benefits and medical care.

“If you think you have a disability that qualifies under, even if you're not sure, we want you to come and talk to us,” said VA Regional Director Julianna Boor.

“We want to make sure that they don't have to fight red tape and that they are going to be seen and heard and get the healthcare that they have earned,” said Castor.

After the August 9th deadline, veterans can still register for the PACT Act benefits, but they won't be able to recoup expenses from this past year.

While vets don't need to have a consultation or exam by August 9th, they do need to at least register to hold a place in line for those benefits.

The VA is also holding what they call a “Summer Vet Fest” across the nation ahead of that August 9th deadline. That includes Tampa Bay.

This Saturday at Tropicana Field they say they plan to have over 80 people on-hand to help veterans get screened for potential toxic exposure, enroll in healthcare, and even help file a claim for PACT Act benefits.