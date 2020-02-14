BEIJING, China — China has reported another sharp rise in the number of people infected with the coronavirus as the death toll neared 1,400.
The National Health Commission said Friday that 121 more people had died and there were 5,090 new confirmed cases.
The number of reported cases has been rising more quickly after the hardest hit province changed the way it is counting them Thursday. There are now 63,851 confirmed cases in mainland China, of which 1,380 have died.
Hubei province is now including cases based on a physician’s diagnosis and before they have been confirmed by lab tests.
Of the 5,090 new cases, 3,095 fell into that category.
