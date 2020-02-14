BEIJING, China — China has reported another sharp rise in the number of people infected with the coronavirus as the death toll neared 1,400.

The National Health Commission said Friday that 121 more people had died and there were 5,090 new confirmed cases.

The number of reported cases has been rising more quickly after the hardest hit province changed the way it is counting them Thursday. There are now 63,851 confirmed cases in mainland China, of which 1,380 have died.

Hubei province is now including cases based on a physician’s diagnosis and before they have been confirmed by lab tests.

Of the 5,090 new cases, 3,095 fell into that category.

RELATED: US confirms 15th coronavirus case, this one in a Texas evacuee

RELATED: San Diego lab discovers COVID-19 vaccine in 3 hours

RELATED: The flu is killing far more people than the coronavirus. Here's what you need to know

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter