Walmart offering walk-up flu shot clinics in all Florida stores

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With so much of our attention being focused on the most recent surge of COVID-19 cases, there's no shame if you forget that flu season is rapidly approaching. And, if you're looking to be fully vaccinated for both COVID and influenza, then Walmart has your back.

The retail store says it's offering low-cost flu shots through walk-up clinics in pharmacies across all its Florida stores. And while you're there, Walmart says you can also receive a free COVID-19 vaccine.

"Between COVID-19 vaccines and the annual flu shot, we know people may be experiencing ‘vaccine fatigue,’ but these preventative measures have never been more vital to keeping our communities healthy,” Walmart said in a news release.