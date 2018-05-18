SARASOTA, Fla. -- If you’re beach bound, you’ll want to know what was found in the water at a handful of Tampa Bay beaches.

According to the Florida Department of Health, water tested showed elevated levels of enterococcus bacteria at Turtle Beach, Venice Beach, Venice Fishing Pier and Manasota Beach in Sarasota County.

Because of the elevated levels, health officials have issued a ‘no swim’ advisory at those beaches.

And in Hillsborough County, Cypress Point Park North and Davis Island Beach also showed elevated levels.

This type of bacteria can be naturally present in the environment, but elevated levels in water can cause gastrointestinal illnesses if swallowed. And if water with elevated levels comes into contact with skin, people can get infections or rashes.

Learn more about the bacteria and check other beach levels.

