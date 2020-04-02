China says the number of people infected with the coronavirus has surpassed 20,000, and the number of deaths has reached at least 425.

The World Health Organization is warning the outbreak could soon be large enough to be classified as a pandemic -- but what exactly does that mean?

According to the WHO, a pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease, and there are certain criteria it has to reach:

According to the Centers for Disease Control, a pandemic is an epidemic that has spread over several countries or continents, usually affecting a large number of people.

A viral outbreak could be characterized as a pandemic if it is "markedly different from recently circulating strains" and if "humans have little or no immunity" to it, according to the UK's Health and Safety Executive.

A disease becomes a pandemic when it can infect many people over a large area, be transferred from person to person and cause clinical illness, the HSE said.

The last pandemic was in 2009 when a strain of H1-N1 left more than 12,000 people dead in the U.S. alone. Hundreds of thousands died worldwide, according to WHO.

Right now the coronavirus has been declared a public health emergency of international concern.

The World Health Organization has released tips on how you can protect yourself, and a few myths that have been circulating about the coronavirus.

