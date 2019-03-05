Some schools around the country are seeing cases of fifth disease in students.

Fifth disease is a mild rash caused by parvovirus B19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says a person typically gets sick with fifth disease within four to 14 days after getting infected with parvovirus B19.

Fifth disease got its name because it was fifth in a list of historic classifications of common skin rash illnesses in children, according to the CDC. It is also called erythema infectiosum.

Anyone who gets fifth disease may get a red rash on their face. Sometimes it is called “slapped cheek rash,” which is the most recognized feature of fifth disease.

People with the disease can also get a second rash on a different part of their bodies. They can also develop pain and swelling in the joints.

Fifth disease is spread through saliva and nasal mucus when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People with fifth disease who have weakened immune systems may be contagious for a longer amount of time.

Three is no vaccine or medicine that can prevent B19 infection.

Fifth disease is usually mild and will go away on its own.

The CDC recommends the following to avoid infection:

washing your hands,

covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough,

not touching your eyes, nose or mouth,

avoiding close contact with people who are sick

and staying home when you are sick.

