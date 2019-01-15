Since July 2018, several common blood pressure medications have been voluntarily recalled over potential cancer-causing impurities found in the drugs.

The recalled drugs could contain impurities called N-nitroso-diethylamine (NDEA) and N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which are possible human carcinogens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA announced an expanded recall of certain valsartan medications in August because the products may contain the impurities. Then, two more recalls for irbesartan and losartan potassium and hydrochlorothiazide tablets were announced in October.

There have been several expanded recalls from manufacturers since the initial announcements, according to FDA online updates.

These recalls have prompted plenty of questions from concerned patients wondering how to find out if their medication was included and what they should do next.

Brandon Lock, a pharmacist at Belew Drugs Broadway in Knoxville, has advice for getting answers and for taking next steps to get a new prescription if your medication was recalled.

How can you tell if your medication has been recalled?

Check the prescription label to see if your medication contains valsartan, irbesartan or losartan.

Then, check to see if the manufacturer is listed on the bottle. Products from Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Aurobindo Pharma USA, Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Laboratories Limited, Teva Pharmaceuticals, ScieGen and Sandoz are included in the recalls, according to the FDA website.

Do not stop there, though. Only certain lots of medication from these manufacturers were included so you need to find out the lot number and the medication expiration date.

You may not be able to find the lot number on the prescription label so Lock says the easiest solution is a quick call to your pharmacist.

What resources are available to me?

Lock said the best way to get any question answered is calling your pharmacist or your doctor because they have your records on file.

He also encourages people to use the FDA website because it has online updates on the recalls and lists detailing the drugs that were recalled.

"Don't get wrapped up into a panic, just use your resources," Lock said.

What are my options if my medication was recalled?

Your pharmacist will help find a different lot number that was not recalled.

If you need a new medication, Lock says pharmacists will communicate with you and your doctor to find a different prescription.

"It is more dangerous to stop your blood pressure medicine because you're worried about it than it is to take something that might have a small risk associated with it," Lock said. "Don't skip doses, but definitely talk to the doctor and to the pharmacist about options."

NOTE: The FDA website says medications containing only amlodipine or hydrochlorothiazide are not part of the recall. Manufacturers are recalling medications containing amlodipine in combination with valsartan or losartan, and medications containing hydrochlorothiazide HCTZ in combination with valsartan or losartan.