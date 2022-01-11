x
Health

Here's where you can donate blood across the Tampa Bay area

Blood donations are critically needed as the Red Cross declared its first-ever national crisis.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a previous story.

While there's been a shortage of donated blood for years, the supply is so low across the U.S. during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that the American Red Cross declared its first-ever national blood crisis. 

To encourage people to donate blood, the Red Cross says it is offering two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, along with round-trip airfare, three nights of lodging and a $500 gift card to go toward expenses. 

Anyone who donates through Jan. 31 will be eligible for the giveaway. 

Whether Super Bowl tickets are the incentive that spurs you to donate or not, you may be wondering just where you can donate in the Tampa Bay region. 

Here's a list of places you can donate blood in each county: 

Citrus County

LifeSouth Blood Community Blood Centers

DeSoto County

SunCoast Blood Centers

OneBlood

Hardee County

OneBlood

Hernando County

Oak Hill Hospital blood drives, Brooksville

Highlands County

Highlands County Service Center

21 Ryant Boulevard, Suit B, Sebring

Hillsborough County 

American Red Cross

OneBlood

Manatee County 

SunCoast Blood Centers

Pasco County

American Red Cross

Pinellas County

Pinellas County blood drives

OneBlood

American Red Cross

Polk County

American Red Cross 

OneBlood

Winter Haven Hospital Community Blood Center 

Sarasota County

SunCoast Blood Centers

