TAMPA, Fla. — It’s that time of the year again. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and we want to make sure you know where you can go to get your mammogram – no matter what Tampa Bay area county you live in.
Hillsborough County:
- Florida Hospital Komen Breast Care Program
- Sulphur Springs Health Center
- Tampa Bay Mobile Mammography
- Imaging and Diagnostics at the Women’s Health Center Tampa
- Shimberg Breast Center at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital
- South FL Baptist Hospital Breast Center
Pinellas County:
- Community Health Centers of Pinellas
- Morton Plant Mease Health Center
- Susan Sheppard McGillicuddy Breast Center at St. Anthony's Hospital
- Susan Cheek Needler Breast Center at Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
Pasco County:
- Dade City Health Center
- Little Road Health Center
- Main Street Health Center
- Pasco County Department of Health
- Denton Ave Health Center
Hernando County:
- Hernando County Vital Statistics Office
- Hernando County Health Department
- FL Health Department – Brooksville
Polk County:
- Winter Haven Women’s Hospital Breast and Imaging Center
- Bartow Regional Medical Center Breast and Imaging Center
- The We Care Network
Citrus County:
- Citrus Memorial Hospital
- Citrus Primary Care Breast Cancer Center
- Inverness Medical Imaging
Sarasota County:
- Community Health Centers of Sarasota County
- Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
Highlands County:
- Highlands Regional Medical Center
- Highlands County Health Department
