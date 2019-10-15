TAMPA, Fla. — It’s that time of the year again. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and we want to make sure you know where you can go to get your mammogram – no matter what Tampa Bay area county you live in.

Hillsborough County:

Florida Hospital Komen Breast Care Program

Sulphur Springs Health Center

Tampa Bay Mobile Mammography

Imaging and Diagnostics at the Women’s Health Center Tampa

Shimberg Breast Center at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital

South FL Baptist Hospital Breast Center

Pinellas County:

Community Health Centers of Pinellas

Morton Plant Mease Health Center

Susan Sheppard McGillicuddy Breast Center at St. Anthony's Hospital

Susan Cheek Needler Breast Center at Mease Countryside Hospital

Mease Dunedin Hospital

Pasco County:

Dade City Health Center

Little Road Health Center

Main Street Health Center

Pasco County Department of Health

Denton Ave Health Center

Hernando County:

Hernando County Vital Statistics Office

Hernando County Health Department

FL Health Department – Brooksville

Polk County:

Winter Haven Women’s Hospital Breast and Imaging Center

Bartow Regional Medical Center Breast and Imaging Center

The We Care Network

Citrus County:

Citrus Memorial Hospital

Citrus Primary Care Breast Cancer Center

Inverness Medical Imaging

Sarasota County:

Community Health Centers of Sarasota County

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

Highlands County:

Highlands Regional Medical Center

Highlands County Health Department

