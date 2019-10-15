TAMPA, Fla. — It’s that time of the year again. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and we want to make sure you know where you can go to get your mammogram – no matter what Tampa Bay area county you live in.

Hillsborough County:

  • Florida Hospital Komen Breast Care Program
  • Sulphur Springs Health Center
  • Tampa Bay Mobile Mammography
  • Imaging and Diagnostics at the Women’s Health Center Tampa
  • Shimberg Breast Center at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital
  • South FL Baptist Hospital Breast Center

Pinellas County:

  • Community Health Centers of Pinellas
  • Morton Plant Mease Health Center
  • Susan Sheppard McGillicuddy Breast Center at St. Anthony's Hospital
  • Susan Cheek Needler Breast Center at Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital

Pasco County:

  • Dade City Health Center
  • Little Road Health Center
  • Main Street Health Center
  • Pasco County Department of Health
  • Denton Ave Health Center

Hernando County:

  • Hernando County Vital Statistics Office
  • Hernando County Health Department
  • FL Health Department – Brooksville 

Polk County:

  • Winter Haven Women’s Hospital Breast and Imaging Center
  • Bartow Regional Medical Center Breast and Imaging Center
  • The We Care Network

Citrus County:

  • Citrus Memorial Hospital
  • Citrus Primary Care Breast Cancer Center
  • Inverness Medical Imaging

Sarasota County:

  • Community Health Centers of Sarasota County
  • Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

 Highlands County:

  • Highlands Regional Medical Center
  • Highlands County Health Department

