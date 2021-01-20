Where's the flu? Coronavirus guidelines are to thank for low numbers.

Right now is typically peak flu season. But masking, social distancing, and good hygiene are keeping numbers low.

TAMPA, Fla. — Right now is typically peak flu season. But, you certainly wouldn't know it by the numbers.

You may have heard the argument that people getting diagnosed with coronavirus probably have the flu.

Well, we looked at Florida's Flu Review to find out.

The weekly report released by the Department of Health shows that in the first week of 2021, flu activity across the state was low. It shows zero flu outbreaks.

We talked with Hillsborough County Department of Health which gets a summary of flu test results from labs across the county. It shows since the beginning of this flu season until now, there has been 12,782 flu tests and 73 have been positive.

Dr. Jill Roberts at USF Health says what probably shut down the flu is that we're isolated, travel is restricted, we're wearing masks and social distancing so there's no route for the flu to spread.

The public health advocate explained why the same thing is happening for the coronavirus.

"If you and I were sitting here in my office and we're this far apart, and neither of us is wearing masks, I can still give you the coronavirus if I have it, but flu there's no chance, you're not close enough. Flu is that droplet thing where you have to cough or sneeze to spread to some other individual whereas coronavirus can just travel through the air."

This could have an impact on next flu season. Dr. Roberts says the flu virus needs to travel from person to person to mutate. So if that isn't happening, we could see the same strain next year. Scientists will do genetics to figure that out.