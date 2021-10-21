Whole Living: Benefits of red light therapy

From anxiety to impacts of a stroke, red light therapy is helping people feel better in 12 minutes a session.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — In our series, Whole Living, we want to show you ways to help you feel your best in a holistic way.

To introduce you to red light therapy, we went to Enhanced Body Ivology and Cryogenics in Dunedin.

The process is pretty simple. You stand in a room between two panels of red lights for 12 minutes. The lights penetrate the skin and promote the cells to regenerate. There are different frequencies: "R" and "N-I-R plus."

"R" has been used for a long time by aestheticians for things like skin, hair and collagen production. "N-I-R plus" is now showing to help those who struggle with anxiety or depression. It's also been shown to help with brain function in those who have had a stroke.

But anyone can benefit. People also use it for better sleep, skin conditions, muscle recovery and arthritis.

"When you think about anti-inflammatory, most of the chronic illnesses that we have are inflammatory based. So if you target inflammation, you target healing those aspects of it," says Majlinda Holmes, the owner of Enhanced Body Ivology and Cryogenics.

How quickly you feel a difference depends on the person.