Whole Living: Energy healing can be used for mental and spiritual issues

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In our series, Whole Living, we wanted to introduce you to energy healing. It's used for physical, emotional, mental and spiritual issues.

We talked with Christine Jalbert, an energy healer who owns Higher Self Massage and Healing.

She holds a space while the client is able to connect to their true self.

10 Tampa Bay's Allison Kropff went through a session. She says it was a very emotional and personal experience.

Christine walks you through the session and helps you be present and listen to yourself. The act of connecting with ourselves is something Christine says we are afraid of doing.

"We are constantly using as much as we can to distract, there's TV, media, our phones, alcohol, food whatever it is, constantly trying to pull ourselves out out out. What happens if you just let yourself come in and just be with yourself?" says Christine Jalbert.