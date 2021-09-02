Whole Living: Yoga

You've probably heard of yoga before, but have you tried it? If not, here's why you should.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In our series, "Whole Living," we are introducing you to natural ways to live more healthy and whole lives. This week, we're talking about yoga. We know you've heard about it before, but do you know the benefits?

Maybe you're thinking, I can't do that! Right now on our Instagram page, you can see these 6 yoga poses that you can do anywhere, anytime.

And yes, you can do yoga. But who should do it? Well, everyone.

Autumn Scanio, a yoga instructor at Sun State Yoga in St Pete, walked Allison Kropff through a mini session to talk about the benefits.

She says yoga combines movement, breath and mindfulness. Movement and stillness are medicine, helping you connect to your intuition and that will connect you to your best health.

You don't have to be flexible or fit, you just have to show up.

"It grounds you into the present moment where a lot of our fears and our stress is in the past and in the future," says Scanio.

If you tried before and you didn't like it, she says to try a different style or a different teacher. There are beginner classes, slower classes and power yoga.