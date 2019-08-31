TAMPA, Fla. — The federal government once studied the idea. It was first put on the radar in the 60s and has resurfaced in conversation nearly every hurricane season since: Can you nuke a hurricane?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has actually dedicated a section on its website to setting the record straight.

Here’s why we shouldn’t nuke a hurricane:

It’s way too difficult. The energy released during a hurricane is the same as a 10-megaton nuclear bomb exploding every 20 minutes. Your everyday bomb simply wouldn’t be up to the job.

It would nearly impossible to focus all that energy on a tiny spot in the middle of the ocean.

There would be radioactive fallout.

