8 Salmonella cases linked to wild oysters from Florida; Health warning issued

CEDAR KEY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health issued a warning and recall on Friday after Salmonella was detected in wild oysters linked back to a shellfish harvesting area in Cedar Key, Florida.

So far, eight cases across Florida, Georgia and Alabama have been linked back to the area. Authorities say the outbreak is associated with the consumption of raw oysters.

"Individuals should be aware of the current elevated risk of illness associated with raw oyster consumption," the department explains on its website. "Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis."

The department says the common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product.