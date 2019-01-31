DALLAS — Rolanda Hutton will never walk again.

"It's very traumatic," she said. "You never think about not being able to walk."

She ended up in a wheelchair after she had a Brazilian Butt Lift at the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

"When I first woke up they were asking me to move and I couldn't feel my legs," Hutton said.

WFAA first told her story back in November 2017.

Then she sued the doctor who performed the surgery.

But now, she and her lawyer have amended the lawsuit to include other doctors who perform surgeries at The Institute and the Cloisters, which is a post operation hotel run by the doctors who do the surgeries. They send patients there for recovery.

"Patients are being sent to this so called hotel which is really a skilled nursing facility that is not licensed and not regulated by the state,” said Les Weisbord, Hutton's attorney.

Hutton said she spent two days at the Cloisters and said the staff there should have sent her to a hospital the moment she told them she could not feel her legs.

"After the second day, I was like, 'something is wrong. I need to go to the hospital because I still can't move my legs and it's been two days,'” Hutton said.

Her lawyer said Hutton isn't the only one who had suffered severe consequences. He claimed that in 2009 a woman died after a facelift while at the Cloister.

"This place needs to be regulated or shut down or you are going to see more people that have been hurt," Weisbord said.

Both in 2017 and today, we asked the Dallas Plastic Surgery Center and its lawyers for comment. They did not respond. As for Hutton, she wants her story to serve as a warning to others of what can happen.