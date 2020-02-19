TAMPA, Fla. — If you're working a lot of hours, you may want to ease up a little. A new study just released by the American Heart Association shows that working too many hours can lead to all sorts of health problems.

According to the study, if you're working more than 49 hours a week, you're 79 percent more likely to have something called masked hypertension or hidden high blood pressure.

"This is more dangerous because when you go to the doctor's office, the blood pressure is read as normal. And when you go home or you're in a stressful environment at work, it's elevated throughout the day and you may not even know it, said Dr. Jesal Popat, a cardiologist at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa.

Some symptoms you might have hidden high blood pressure: headaches, digestive problems, insomnia, anxiety, and depression.

The good news though, Popat says you can turn it around with some lifestyle changes.

"Things such as eating less animal-based products. Sleeping better, so getting 7 or 8 per night. Exercise, I recommend that my patients spend an hour to an hour and a half a day on exercise or meditation which can also be helpful."

If you are working long hours and you've noticed some changes in your health. It's important to talk to a doctor and consider getting your own blood pressure cuff so you can check it at different times throughout the day. And if you do have high blood pressure, make it a priority to get it under control.

Here's some information specifically for women. Not only are long working hours a problem, but certain jobs can lead to poorer heart health in women.

There's preliminary research from the American Heart Association that shows women who work as nurses, health aides, social workers, and even retail cashiers were more likely to have heart problems.

On the other hand, if you work in real estate as a broker or sales agent, you're actually less likely to suffer from heart issues.

The same goes for administrative assistants.

