CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's hard enough to be diligent in going to the gym, but now that we're practicing social distancing, it may be even harder to get a workout in.
Don't worry, Clearwater Fire and Rescue has a few tips.
Clearwater Fire Rescue posted a video on Facebook with a few simple exercises you can do while you're staying home.
Also, remember to keep washing your hands and stay feet away from other people to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
RELATED: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor launches virtual dance party for 'some much-needed fun'
RELATED: 13 ways to workout outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic
