CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's hard enough to be diligent in going to the gym, but now that we're practicing social distancing, it may be even harder to get a workout in.

Don't worry, Clearwater Fire and Rescue has a few tips.

Clearwater Fire Rescue posted a video on Facebook with a few simple exercises you can do while you're staying home.

If you're stuck at home amid COVID-19 and want to do some simple exercises, we can help. Check out the video from one of our personnel that teaches you some simple exercises that many of us can do from our homes. Stay safe and stay healthy, Clearwater! Posted by Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department on Friday, April 3, 2020

Also, remember to keep washing your hands and stay feet away from other people to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

