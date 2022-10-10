World Mental Health Day seeks to raise awareness and increase resources for mental illness

The World Health Organization reports 1 in 8 people across the globe live with a mental health disorder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thirty years ago World Mental Health Day was first recognized. Fast forward to now and the topic of mental health being a taboo has slowly become more normalized with increased awareness and acceptance.

Monarch is a statewide non-profit in North Carolina. Mental health professional there say it is their mission to make sure those dealing with mental health issues don't have to do it alone.

“There’s a quote that says 'the wounds that we can’t see are the wounds that hurt the most' and I live by that so it’s one of those things if you’re having an issue just reach out," Dr. Jurell Riley Monarch Nurse Practitioner said.

Some of the resources Monarch provides include day programs, residential options and telehealth services. Due to the broad umbrella that encompasses the many types of mental health from depression, anxiety, or behavioral and personality disorders-- Monarch says it's always best to seek out a professional to get the correct help that is needed to treat your specific condition.

“We have a mobile clinic set up like an RV that drives around and evaluates people right there in the back of the mobile clinic so it’s not a one size fits all we have something for everybody," Dr. Riley said.

Dr. Riley adds with more resources also comes more awareness to help continue the conversation about the importance of mental health.

“Simply normalizing it kind of like how we do physical health, "Dr. Riley said. "People talk about diabetes every day, but when people talk about anxiety we can reduce that stigma and people can be more comfortable.”