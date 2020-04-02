BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Nicholas Schneider was born in Florida but was studying at Wuhan University in the middle of a six-month study abroad program when the coronavirus outbreak sent his college campus and the entire city into lockdown.

"He sent a video showing the ghost town university campus and it was chilling because he was wearing his mask,” said Schneider’s aunt, Sandra Bell.

That’s when the U.S. and other nations started beginning evacuations. Schneider had a seat reserved on one of those flights to San Francisco but with the entire city of Wuhan shut down, there was no available transportation to the airport.

“From four in the afternoon until two in the morning he tried to contact to try to find some way to the airport,” Bell said. “That was heartbreaking for me.

"He told them if you want to get us out you need to find a way to get us to the airport otherwise the plane will be useless.”

Schneider is a dual citizen of both the U.S. and Germany where his parents live now. The German embassy eventually arranged for a bus.

This weekend, Schneider was finally evacuated to a quarantine facility in Frankfurt where he will now spend the next two weeks in isolation with other evacuees.

“He was already a week in Wuhan without going out of his room, so that’s tough not interacting with anyone," Bell said. And now he’s stuck, he called it in ‘medical prison’ for two weeks, but we said at least you’re in good hands.”

While relieved, the family is now concerned for the hundred or so other American students and faculty from Wuhan University. While it sounds like some have been unable to leave, others have elected to stay to fight with their fellow classmates and teachers against the new virus.

