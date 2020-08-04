If you are hanging around at home – which I hope you are – then you probably aren’t stretching as much as you should. Those of us who are working and studying at home are sitting down for the majority of the day either at a desk, the kitchen table or the sofa.

So, it’s time for a S-T-R-E-T-C-H B-R-E-A-K to counteract all the hunched-over laptop sitting or couch lounging that you have been doing. As a certified yoga instructor, here are my top 10 poses to help release neck, back, hip and shoulder tension.

**NOTE: Remember to honor your body and to try poses that only feel right for you. You do not need to perform a pose in its “fullest expression” if it feels painful or too uncomfortable. Know what your body allows and work from there.

Child’s Pose

child's pose

@goforthandgrow

Kneel on the floor. Spread your knees wide, and let your big toes touch. Take an inhale in; and, as you exhale, lay your torso on the ground between your thighs. Rest your forehead on the mat or place a block underneath. Walk your hands forward, arms stretched and fingertips reaching for the top of the mat. Breathe here for three to five deep inhalations.

Downward Facing Dog

downward facing dog

@goforthandgrow

While on hands and knees, table position, walk your hands one palm’s length forward. Spread your fingers wide on the mat. Tuck your toes and push up as if you are trying to stand with your bottom up towards the ceiling. Hands are strong against the mat as you push the weight of your shoulders and torso towards your feet. Allow your neck to drop and shift your gaze to your toes. Alternate “walking” your feet for a hamstring stretch and stay here for three to five breaths.

Forward Fold + Ragdoll

ragdoll pose

@goforthandgrow

Standing nice and tall, inhale in and on the exhale bend forward. Reach to touch your toes, then straighten the spine so that it is flat at a 90-degree angle. Fold forward once more, cradling the elbows and dropping the neck. Breathe here.

Low Lunge

low lunge

@goforthandgrow

As you make your way into a low lunge, keep the right leg bent 90 degrees with your knee over your ankle. Your back/left leg is extended behind you on the mat. You can pick up the left knee if you wish. Lightly lean into your hip flexor here and breathe. *repeat for both sides

Half Split

half split

@goforthandgrow

From the lunge, with the left knee on the mat and leg extended, straighten your right leg and slowly shift your weight to the left leg as if you are going to sit on your left heel. Lower down as close to the heel as you can with comfort. Hold this for two to four breaths then come back into the lunge. *repeat for both sides

Lizard

lizard pose

@goforthandgrow

While in the lunge position, walk your right leg out towards the side of the mat. Place both hands on the inside of the arch of your right foot. You can stay here, or lower onto the forearms or onto a block. Breathe for three to five breaths. *repeat for both sides

Pigeon

pigeon pose

@goforthandgrow

Starting in a table position, bring your right knee forward and place it on the floor slightly behind your right wrist with your shin resting diagonally and your right heel pointing toward your left hip. Straighten your back/left leg keeping it in a straight line. Stay here while propped on the wrists, or lower down onto your forearms or the floor. Allow your body to soften as you stay here for three to five full breaths. *repeat for both sides

Reclined Twist

recline twist

@goforthandgrow

Begin by laying on your back. Bend your knees, lifting your feet off the floor, bring your knees to your chest. Extend your arms out like the letter T, then drop both knees to the right. Turn your head to the left and stay here for two to four breaths. *repeat for both sides

Cat Cow

cat cow (cow)

@goforthandgrow

cat cow (cat)

@goforthandgrow

While in table position, with every inhale bring the gaze forward as you arch your spine. With every exhale, drop the chin to your chest as you round your spine. Repeat five to seven rounds.

Seated Ear to Shoulder

seated ear to shoulder

@goforthandgrow

Make your way into a comfortable seated position. Extend your right arm out to the side then place your right hand behind your back with your fingers pointing towards your head. Take your left hand and gently place it on top of your head. Using light pressure, pull your head so that your left ear reaches towards your left shoulder. Breathe here for three breaths. Lift the head slightly, then shift your chin towards your armpit. Hold for three breaths. Lift the head once more, then drop your chin towards your chest. Breathe here for three. Lastly, rotate your neck 180 degrees shifting the chin from shoulder to shoulder. *repeat for both sides



