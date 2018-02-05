SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Isabelo Rivera, adjutant general of the Puerto Rico National Guard, says the cargo plane that crashed in Georgia was more than 60 years old and was making its final flight into retirement in Arizona.

He says the C-130 plane had been used in the past to rescue U.S. citizens stranded in the British Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma and ferry supplies to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria last year.

He told a news conference Wednesday in Puerto Rico that the island Guard force has five other similar planes, two of which are not in use because they require maintenance.

Authorities say it's too early to say what might have caused Wednesday's crash on a highway on the outskirts of Savannah, Georgia.

