SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — April 30 is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

While some of our Bay area shelters have managed to find homes for all their cats and dogs during the pandemic, the Humane Society of Sarasota County is still looking to clear its kennels.

As Photojournalist Tim Burquest shows you, they're in the process of an $8 Million renovation.

You can check out the animals on their website.

Our lifesaving work continues We have decided to cautiously reopen the shelter to the public on Friday, May 1, 2020. At that time, we will begin letting a limited number of visitors into the facility at once. Until then, we will continue doing adoptions by appointment only. Watch the video below to see the incredible moments of the past few weeks. Posted by Humane Society of Sarasota County on Saturday, April 25, 2020

The staff at the shelter recently announced on Facebook that they will reopen to the public May 1.

