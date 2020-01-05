SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — April 30 is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.
While some of our Bay area shelters have managed to find homes for all their cats and dogs during the pandemic, the Humane Society of Sarasota County is still looking to clear its kennels.
As Photojournalist Tim Burquest shows you, they're in the process of an $8 Million renovation.
You can check out the animals on their website.
The staff at the shelter recently announced on Facebook that they will reopen to the public May 1.
What other people are reading right now:
- Gov. DeSantis says reopening can begin May 4, restaurants can open with restrictions
- Where's the bacon? We're 'about 3 weeks away from not having pork on the shelves,' congressman says
- 100 bodies found decomposing in rental trucks outside New York funeral home
- 'Ineligible' for unemployment assistance? Florida wants you to apply again
- Pinellas County beaches reopening Monday with restrictions
- 10Investigates: Renters faced with rent hikes during pandemic
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter