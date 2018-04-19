The longer the Lightning stay in the playoffs, the longer 10News’ Ryan Bass will grow his beard!

OK, so no one's going to confuse him with any of the guys in ZZ Top any time soon, but he’s got some nice stubble working after just a few days. And it’s all for a great cause.

Ryan’s growing his beard as part of ‘Beard-a-thon.’ He’s not going to shave until the Lightning season is over. And we all know won’t be until after Lord Stanley’s Cup is safely where it belongs, over at Amalie Arena.

Everyone who takes part in “Beard-a-thon” is raising money for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, a non-profit organization raising money to fund research. Their focus is to raise money for less toxic, more targeted treatments for kids with cancer.

So go Lightning, go Ryan…and let’s raise money in the fight against childhood cancer!

Here’s where you can donate on behalf of Ryan!

If you want to get involved and grow your own beard for charity, here's what you need to know.

All beard growers must start with a clean shave on the first day of the playoffs. Shaving while your team is in the playoffs is strictly prohibited. Beard trimming is only allowed in between rounds, never during. Growers have full reign to paint, dye and style their beard any way they wish. Growers must document their beard growth on their profile page. All beard growers must do his/her best to raise money for their team’s charity.

