MINNEAPOLIS — Pulled over for a broken taillight in Hennepin County? Instead of getting a reprimand, you may now get some help.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is joining a repair voucher program called "Lights On!" Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 29, deputies will no longer issue fix-it tickets for broken headlights, taillights, brake lights or turn signals. Instead, they'll hand out vouchers to have the issue fixed at a participating auto service provider.

The program is a partnership between MicroGrants, a Minneapolis nonprofit, and local law enforcement. MicroGrants' mission is to help low-income people break the cycle of poverty.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, people who ignore fix-it tickets are at risk of having their license suspended. The sheriff's office cites a New Jersey study that found 42 percent of people whose licenses were suspended lost their jobs, and 45 percent of those who lost their jobs could not find another one.

“Programs like Lights On! are a win for everyone,” said Hennepin County Sheriff David P. Hutchinson in a Wednesday news release. “These vouchers lead to safer cars on the road and better interactions between law enforcement officers and the public. Most importantly, by avoiding tickets, we’re preventing a ripple effect that can seriously affect the financial stability of low-income individuals.”

More information, along with a list of participating mechanics, can be found at lightsonus.org.

