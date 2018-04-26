ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Bolts now know they'll face Boston in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here's the schedule:

Game 1 - Saturday, April 28, 3 p.m., Amalie Arena

Game 2 - Monday, April 30, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 2, 7 p.m., TD Garden

Game 4 - Friday, May 4, 7 p.m., TD Garden

* Game 5 - Sunday, May 6, TBD, Amalie Arena

* Game 6 - Tuesday, May 8, TBD, TD Garden

* Game 7 - Thursday, May 10, TBD, Amalie Arena

* If necessary

