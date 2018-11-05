TAMPA, Fla. - Here's the schedule for this weekend's Riverfront Park grand opening:

SATURDAY, MAY 12th OVERVIEW

9am-12pm - Morning Fitness Activities

9:45am - Coast Bike Share Ride

12pm-9:30pm - Live Entertainment on the Main Stage

12pm-6pm – Live Entertainment on the Family Fun Zone Stage

12pm-6pm - Park Activities

4pm-8pm - Mayor’s Mac & Cheese Throwdown

8pm - "History in Motion” Lights On Tampa projection mapping on Fortune Taylor Bridge (looped throughout the evening)

9:15pm - Fireworks

MORNING FITNESS CLASSES

9am-12pm - Stand-up Paddleboarding - Near the Boathouse

10am – Zumba - Near the Boathouse

MAIN STAGE (GREAT LAWN)

12pm - Riverfront Rock Kick-off

12:15pm-1:30pm – C-Rena

2pm-3:30pm – Jah Movement

4pm-6pm - Three Sheets to the Wind

6pm-7pm – Distinguished Men of Brass (Roving)

7pm - Mayor’s Mac & Cheese Throwdown Judging

7:30pm - Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park Opening & Ribbon Cutting with Mayor Buckhorn & the U.S. Navy Leapfrogs

8pm-9:15pm - Third Eye Blind

9:15pm - Fireworks

FAMILY FUN ZONE STAGE

12pm-12:45pm - Tampa Gym & Dance

1pm-1:45pm - Tampa Toddlers in Transition

2pm-2:45pm - Copeland All-Star Team

3pm-3:45pm - DJ

4pm-4:45pm - Desoto Tribute Group

5pm-5:45pm - Jackson Heights Dancers

PARK ACTIVITIES

12pm-2pm - High School Groups Racing Pieces in Canal (Sweep, 4s) - Boathouse

12pm-3pm – Basketball Clinic - Basketball Courts

12pm-4pm – Tennis Clinic/Lessons - Tennis Courts

12pm-5:30pm – River Center Open House - River Center

12pm-5:30pm –Dragonboats & Sea Kayaker Demonstrations - Boathouse

12pm-6pm – Sports Drills & Skills with the Bucs, Lightning, Rays & Rowdies - Multi-Use Field

12pm-6pm – Arts & Crafts, Face Painting, Balloons, Bounce Houses - Family Fun Zone

12pm-6pm – Introduction to Pickleball - Pickleball Courts

1pm-6pm – Pickleball Round Robin - Pickleball Courts

2pm-4pm - High School Groups Racing Pieces in Canal (Sweep, 8s, Sculling) - Boathouse

2pm-6pm – Tennis Open Play - Tennis Courts

4pm-6pm – 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament - Basketball Courts

5:30pm-6pm - Dragon & Lion Dancing, Drumming - Boathouse

SUNDAY, MAY 13th OVERVIEW

9am-12pm - Morning Fitness Activities

12pm-9:30pm - Live Entertainment on the Main Stage

1pm-6pm – Live Entertainment on the Family Fun Zone Stage

12pm-6pm - Park Activities

8pm - "History in Motion” Lights On Tampa projection mapping on Fortune Taylor Bridge (looped throughout the evening)

9pm - Fireworks

MORNING FITNESS CLASSES

9am – Yoga - Near the Boathouse

10am - Boot Camp - Near the Boathouse

MAIN STAGE (GREAT LAWN)

12:00pm-1pm – Latraia Savage

1:30pm-3pm – Unique

5:30pm-6:30pm – The U.S. Navy Band

7:30pm-9pm – The Florida Orchestra

9pm - Fireworks

FAMILY FUN ZONE STAGE

12pm-12:45pm – DJ

1pm-1:45pm – Prancing Dancerettes

2pm-2:45pm – Ovation!

3pm-3:45pm – DJ

4pm-4:45pm – Rock 101 Band

5pm-5:30pm – School of Rock House Band

PARK ACTIVITIES

12pm-4pm – Tennis Clinic/Lessons - Tennis Courts

12pm-5:30pm – River Center Open House - River Center

12pm-6pm – Sports Drills & Skills with the Bucs, Lightning, Rays & Rowdies - Multi-Use Field

12pm-6pm – Arts & Crafts, Face Painting, Balloons, Bounce Houses - Family Fun Zone

12pm-6pm – Introduction to Pickleball - Pickleball Courts

12pm-6pm – Newcomb Ball/Volleyball Drills & Skills - Basketball Courts

12pm-6pm – Boathouse Displays

1pm-6pm – Pickleball Open Play - Pickleball Courts

1pm-6pm – Pick-up Basketball – Basketball Courts

1pm-6pm – Tennis Open Play - Tennis Courts

12pm-12:30pm - TRC Rowers, Parade of Rowing - Boathouse

1:30pm-2pm - TRC Rowers, Parade of Rowing - Boathouse

3pm-3:30pm - TRC Rowers, Parade of Rowing - Boathouse

4:30pm-5pm - TRC Rowers, Parade of Rowing – Boathouse

