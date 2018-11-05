TAMPA, Fla. - Here's the schedule for this weekend's Riverfront Park grand opening:
SATURDAY, MAY 12th OVERVIEW
9am-12pm - Morning Fitness Activities
9:45am - Coast Bike Share Ride
12pm-9:30pm - Live Entertainment on the Main Stage
12pm-6pm – Live Entertainment on the Family Fun Zone Stage
12pm-6pm - Park Activities
4pm-8pm - Mayor’s Mac & Cheese Throwdown
8pm - "History in Motion” Lights On Tampa projection mapping on Fortune Taylor Bridge (looped throughout the evening)
9:15pm - Fireworks
MORNING FITNESS CLASSES
9am-12pm - Stand-up Paddleboarding - Near the Boathouse
10am – Zumba - Near the Boathouse
MAIN STAGE (GREAT LAWN)
12pm - Riverfront Rock Kick-off
12:15pm-1:30pm – C-Rena
2pm-3:30pm – Jah Movement
4pm-6pm - Three Sheets to the Wind
6pm-7pm – Distinguished Men of Brass (Roving)
7pm - Mayor’s Mac & Cheese Throwdown Judging
7:30pm - Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park Opening & Ribbon Cutting with Mayor Buckhorn & the U.S. Navy Leapfrogs
8pm-9:15pm - Third Eye Blind
9:15pm - Fireworks
FAMILY FUN ZONE STAGE
12pm-12:45pm - Tampa Gym & Dance
1pm-1:45pm - Tampa Toddlers in Transition
2pm-2:45pm - Copeland All-Star Team
3pm-3:45pm - DJ
4pm-4:45pm - Desoto Tribute Group
5pm-5:45pm - Jackson Heights Dancers
PARK ACTIVITIES
12pm-2pm - High School Groups Racing Pieces in Canal (Sweep, 4s) - Boathouse
12pm-3pm – Basketball Clinic - Basketball Courts
12pm-4pm – Tennis Clinic/Lessons - Tennis Courts
12pm-5:30pm – River Center Open House - River Center
12pm-5:30pm –Dragonboats & Sea Kayaker Demonstrations - Boathouse
12pm-6pm – Sports Drills & Skills with the Bucs, Lightning, Rays & Rowdies - Multi-Use Field
12pm-6pm – Arts & Crafts, Face Painting, Balloons, Bounce Houses - Family Fun Zone
12pm-6pm – Introduction to Pickleball - Pickleball Courts
1pm-6pm – Pickleball Round Robin - Pickleball Courts
2pm-4pm - High School Groups Racing Pieces in Canal (Sweep, 8s, Sculling) - Boathouse
2pm-6pm – Tennis Open Play - Tennis Courts
4pm-6pm – 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament - Basketball Courts
5:30pm-6pm - Dragon & Lion Dancing, Drumming - Boathouse
SUNDAY, MAY 13th OVERVIEW
9am-12pm - Morning Fitness Activities
12pm-9:30pm - Live Entertainment on the Main Stage
1pm-6pm – Live Entertainment on the Family Fun Zone Stage
12pm-6pm - Park Activities
8pm - "History in Motion” Lights On Tampa projection mapping on Fortune Taylor Bridge (looped throughout the evening)
9pm - Fireworks
MORNING FITNESS CLASSES
9am – Yoga - Near the Boathouse
10am - Boot Camp - Near the Boathouse
MAIN STAGE (GREAT LAWN)
12:00pm-1pm – Latraia Savage
1:30pm-3pm – Unique
5:30pm-6:30pm – The U.S. Navy Band
7:30pm-9pm – The Florida Orchestra
9pm - Fireworks
FAMILY FUN ZONE STAGE
12pm-12:45pm – DJ
1pm-1:45pm – Prancing Dancerettes
2pm-2:45pm – Ovation!
3pm-3:45pm – DJ
4pm-4:45pm – Rock 101 Band
5pm-5:30pm – School of Rock House Band
PARK ACTIVITIES
12pm-4pm – Tennis Clinic/Lessons - Tennis Courts
12pm-5:30pm – River Center Open House - River Center
12pm-6pm – Sports Drills & Skills with the Bucs, Lightning, Rays & Rowdies - Multi-Use Field
12pm-6pm – Arts & Crafts, Face Painting, Balloons, Bounce Houses - Family Fun Zone
12pm-6pm – Introduction to Pickleball - Pickleball Courts
12pm-6pm – Newcomb Ball/Volleyball Drills & Skills - Basketball Courts
12pm-6pm – Boathouse Displays
1pm-6pm – Pickleball Open Play - Pickleball Courts
1pm-6pm – Pick-up Basketball – Basketball Courts
1pm-6pm – Tennis Open Play - Tennis Courts
12pm-12:30pm - TRC Rowers, Parade of Rowing - Boathouse
1:30pm-2pm - TRC Rowers, Parade of Rowing - Boathouse
3pm-3:30pm - TRC Rowers, Parade of Rowing - Boathouse
4:30pm-5pm - TRC Rowers, Parade of Rowing – Boathouse