If you’re looking for something to do today, why not head to downtown Tampa for the fourth annual Riverfest. There will be concerts, food and other events at Curtis Hixon Park.

It's Riverfest is part of the city’s push to make the river the center of downtown Houston.

There’s been more than $30 million put into the Riverwalk so events like Riverfest can take place.

If you’re heading down to Riverfest, here’s what you need to know.

If you’re going to be there, make sure to send us photos. You can email them to us at Snedto10@wtsp.com or post them using #SendTo10.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP