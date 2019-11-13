WORCESTER, Mass —

A Worcester, Massachusetts fire lieutenant died early Wednesday as he and his crew responded to report of a trapped baby during a raging fire at an apartment building.

Chief Michael Lavoie said Lt. Jason Menard, a 39-year-old husband and father of three, died of his injuries after his "heroic efforts" to save people in the four-alarm fire at 7 Stockholm Street.

Lavoie said fire authorities received reports of a baby trapped on the third floor of the building as well as a report of a trapped resident around 1 a.m.

Menard "heroically" and "selflessly" helped a probationary firefighter to the stairs before returning into the flames to help another firefighter escape out the window.

Four firefighters, including Menard, were transported to a local hospital from the scene. One firefighter remains in serious but stable condition.

One resident, a woman, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. No other civilian injuries have been reported.

“This is an extremely difficult day for the Worcester Fire Department,” said Chief Michael Lavoie. “Lieutenant Menard’s heroic actions saved the life of one of his crew members.”

Two other firefighters were treated for non-life threatening injuries and have been released.

Firefighters and other officials remembered Menard — who was planning to leave for a trip to Disney with his family Wednesday — as being passionate about his job.

“This is a tragic day for the Worcester Fire Department and the City of Worcester,” said Mayor Joseph M. Petty. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lieutenant Menard’s family.”

Up to 15 people were displaced in the blaze.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were investigating at the scene of the fire while local fire authorities continued to battle hotspots.

The blaze, reported sometime around 1 a.m., left the building badly damaged.

Conditions were difficult for firefighters as they not only battled the blaze, but the biting cold. Several departments assisted in the response.

The Portland, Maine Fire Department tweeted support for their New England brothers Wednesday morning.

The fire department in Worcester, Mass. came to Maine in October to show their support for the Farmington Fire Department after the gas explosion that killed Capt. Michael Bell and injured five of his fellow firefighters. They played in a hockey benefit game against the Farmington Fire Dept. to help uplift their New England brothers.